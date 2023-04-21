Kennedy Agyapong donates to Muslims towards Eid-ul Adha

General News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: Prince Adjei - Guy Gee, Contributor

The Member of Parliament Parliament(M.P.) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has reiterated his call on Muslims to be steadfast, and generous and continue to pray for the peace of the country.



He made the call when he donated food items encompassing 1,500 bags of rice, 6,000 bottles of oil, and cash to Moslems in various regions across the country.



Kennedy Agyapong Jnr., son of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who presented the items on behalf of his father, appealed to them to continue praying for Ghana.



Hon. Agyapong has been engaged with an equally important national assignment and was unable to join the Moslems for the celebration this year.



For the past 15 years, the Assin Central M.P. has been celebrating Eid- ul Adha with Muslims after their month-long Ramadan fast at various zongo communities across the country.



In a message delivered on his behalf, the straight-talking legislator Ken, admonished the youth groups with the Islamic communities to eschew any act that may lead to confrontation with one another. He noted that, in some cases, unscrupulous persons take advantage of the celebration and tap into the exuberant energy of some zongo youth to foment troubles. This helps he said retards progress and should be discouraged.



He asked the beneficiaries to ensure a moderate and incident-free celebration.