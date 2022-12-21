Kennedy Agyapong donates 9000 bags of rice to NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: Prince Adjei, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has donated of nine thousand(9,000) bags of 50kg rice, to all New Patriotic Party(NPP) executives at the polling station, electoral area, and constituency levels across the country.



In addition, he donated two sets of jerseys and two footballs to each of the 275 constituencies in Ghana.



Making the donation, Kennedy Agyapong said "this is my widow's mite to the party for Christmas. Though I believe it will not cater for them throughout the year, at least, it will help make others happy to have received something from their party", he stated.



Kenned Agyapong said due to recent hardships in the country, such presentations are necessary to help some households.



Kennedy Agyapong stressed that Christmas is a season for sharing, peace and reconciliation, and party members should espouse the principles of Christ and continue to be patriotic, honest, and disciplined.



He appealed to leaders of the party who would receive the items, not to hoard or retain them for themselves alone but ensure that all allocated party officers get their fair share.