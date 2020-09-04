General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong descends on a judge, calls him 'stupid'

play videoMember of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has described as “stupid” a decision by a judge to grant an injunction against him without conducting any due diligence.



The MP says he has a vendetta against such judges in the country who abuse their power in their line of duty.



Speaking on the Seat Show of Net 2 TV on Tuesday, September 2, 2020, Mr. Agyapong said his apparent anger against such judges stems from their baseless issuance of injunctions especially when it comes to land disputes adjudications.



According to him, he has become a victim of such instances where a judge granted an injunction against him on a property he has owned for as long as 18 years without reaching out to him to find out his legitimacy to the said land.



Narrating the issue, Mr Agyapong said a man wanting to steal the said land from him through the dubious acts of his lawyers had presented fake documents to a court to make claims to the land and have succeeded in being granted an injunction by the judge.



“Listen to the reason why I am angry. The lawyer wrote the thing on August 5, and the judge scheduled appearance on August 13. I didn’t get anything from them; then on September 1, you granted an injunction on the property. You are a stupid judge; I will face you. You are a stupid judge. 18 years that I’ve had the land nobody served me and then I get called and told that an injunction has been placed on it. You are a stupid judge,” he declared.



The MP who looked furious in his narration said he couldn’t fathom why one judge will grant an injunction against him in a matter he is not privy to and swore a face-off with the said judge.



“You think I fear someone? I am not like Anas who will take a bribe from you. I will deal with you…nobody served me anything. I didn’t know what was going on. Then all of a sudden you say I should not go to the land. You are an animal of a judge,” he averred.



Skip to 1:43 of the video below to listen to Kennedy Agyapong descend on the judge





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.