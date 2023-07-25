Kennedy Agyapong clarifies his remarks on cedi management; describes Bawumia as strategic thinker

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has sought to clarify recent comments he made about the government's management of the cedi, stating that they were not aimed at Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Addressing NPP delegates, Agyapong expressed his concern over the cedi's performance, saying, "You call yourself a strategist, but when we were taking over power, the dollar was GHC4, today US$1 is GHC12, and yet you call yourself a strategist."



He also highlighted a personal financial loss due to the depreciation of the cedi.



"In March 2022, I had US$40 million in cedi equivalent, in August 2022, the value of the US$40 million had dropped to US$16 million."



According to a report on Asaaseradio.com, Agyapong has clarified that the strategist he referred to in his remarks was not Vice President Bawumia, as widely interpreted.



He added that his remarks were aimed at a specific lawmaker who had criticized the need for a strategist within the party.



He did not mention the MP's name but indicated that the lawmaker was present in Parliament when he made the comments about the IMF, and within hours, Ghana sought assistance from the International Monetary Fund.



In a recent interview with Home Radio in the Upper West Region, Agyapong emphasized that he intended to educate, not attack Vice President Bawumia, whom he holds in high regard for his strategic thinking.



He stated, "I have the utmost respect for Vice President Bawumia and his strategic thinking. He has demonstrated time and again his ability to effectively strategize for the benefit of the party and the country as a whole."



Agyapong also urged the media to report responsibly and avoid sensationalism.



He expressed disappointment with some individuals whom he claimed he had supported and helped, yet they had turned against him.



Despite the challenges, Agyapong said he remained forgiving, attributing their actions to personal interests.



