General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Kennedy Agyapong chronicles alleged assassination plot against Cynthia Morrison by NDC Agona West PC

play videoKennedy Ohene Agyapong and Cynthia Mamle Morrison

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has alleged an assassination attempt on Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the Gender and Social Protection Minister by the NDC parliamentary candidate for Agona West.



Speaking on Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ show, Monday evening, the Assin Central MP stated that, the Agona West MP who is also the Gender and Social Protection Minister called him on phone last Saturday around 10.25pm to discuss an alleged plot by Paul Ofori-Amoah, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Agona West.



He further alleged that but for the swift nature of the minister, the matter would have been swept under the carpet because some politicians, when cues of such nature are given to them, fail to act with all the seriousness needed.



“As a lady, she took it so seriously, got BNI involved, went to the hotel [in which the gang was hiding] and asked them to be arrested,” Kennedy Agyapong narrated.



He alleged further that, when the gang was arrested, the police asked what they were doing in the hotel and they responded that the “NDC Parliamentary Candidate took them to the hotel”.



Agyapong indicated that at the hotel, the police found two Stanbic Bank cheques of five thousand cedis, dated October 19, 2020, signed under the name Paul Ofori-Amoah.



Agyapong stated further that he has information that some ‘powerful individuals’ earlier brought the men who have now been arrested to him so the police should allow him give details about those who are behind the alleged crime.



“I know but I’m leaving that to the security agencies to let him come out with the person who gave those guys to the Swedru NDC Parliamentary Candidate,” Agapong further alleged.



“I told you that they [NDC] want to cause fear and panic by killing people, by beating people, by intimidating people, by staging robbery, is that not what is going on?”



He further referenced the alleged leaked tape attributed to Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the opposition NDC as evidence of the plans the NDC had for the December presidential and parliamentary elections.



NDC Parliamentary Candidate’s arrest



After earlier denying in involvement in the alleged assassination plot against Cynthia Morrison, Paul Ofori-Amoah, the NDC parliamentary candidate is being held by the police in the Central Region over allegations of a plot to kill Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the incumbent MP who is also the minister for gender and social protection.



The minister had alleged that some four persons picked up by the police were plotting to take her life.



Ofori-Amoah, the NDC parliamentary candidate is alleged to have admitted issuing two cheques found with the suspects in their hotel room in Swedru in the Central Region where they were arrested on October 17.



“Police invited Mr. Paul Ofori-Amoah who has also reported at the regional headquarters…he has admitted issuing the two bank cheques that were picked by the police at the hotel during the search in the rooms and on the suspects,” the Central Regional Police Command said.



The Public Relations Officer for the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Oppong explained to Joy News that the parliamentary candidate’s caution statement has been taken and he is charged with preparations to commit crime and abetment to commit a crime.



She urged the public to volunteer “any information connected to the 4 persons who were arrested on suspicion at Swedru on October 17” to the police on telephone number 18555.



The police also urged the media to contact them “on all information concerning this case and we are ready to give updates periodically as we continue with our investigations.”



DSP Irene Oppong added that the incumbent MP Cynthia Morrison had herself made a formal complaint to the police about the alleged murder plot on her life.





