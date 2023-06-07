Kennedy Agyapong begins campaign tour of Oti Region on June 7

Politics of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: GNA

Kennedy Agyapong, presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would begin a three – day campaign tour in the Oti Region from Wednesday June 7, 2023.



A statement issued at the Regional Secretariat and signed by Jonathan Akpabeh Manu, the Regional Secretary of the NPP in Oti, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the Agyapong would start his campaign tour with the visit on day one to the Guan constituency, Biakoye, and Buem constituency.



Day two per the schedule begins with the Akan constituency, Nkwanta South constituency, and Nkwanta North Constituency.



It said the presidential aspirant would have a whistle stop at Dambai in the Krachi East constituency on Thursday evening and continue the following morning with the Constituents, cross River Oti to Karachi Nchumuru constituency, and finally ends at Krachi West Constituency.



The statement said Agyapong would meet with various interest groups, pay courtesy calls on the chiefs, clergy, stakeholders traditional leaders and address them on reasons to lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections.