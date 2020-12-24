General News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong attacks Prophet Badu Kobi over 'fake' prophecy

Legislator Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central has launched a scathing attack on Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, and other pastors who prophesied victory for John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 Presidential Election.



A visibly angry Kennedy Agyapong who appeared on 'The Dialogue’ show on Net 2 TV, Wednesday, December 23, claimed the prophecy which he labeled 'fake' is a reason leaders and some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are refusing to concede defeat.



"Let’s put the blame at the doorsteps of the fake pastors who declared the elections," he fumed with rage. "They boldly declared that the election has been held in the spiritual realm and Mahama had won."



"Pastors are declaring Mahama as winner of the elections and they’re messing around with impunity. I have told you several times that if there would be a riot in Ghana, it’d be sparked by pastors. You see what is happening? Badu Kobi is still misbehaving. He is one of those who said Mahama had won."



The legislator turned the heat on Mr. Mahama and some NDC bigwigs, claiming without evidence that they are responsible for the fire outbreaks at some notable markets.



“Mahama, let me tell you, you stay at Chain Homes, which belongs to Alhaji Seidu Agongo. You cannot go and burn somebody’s fourteen stalls and go scot-free. Mahama, Asiedu Nketia, Akamba, Baba Jamal, you should be careful, else we’ll burn your houses too,” the lawmaker said.



He added, “If it continues like that, Mahama we’ll burn your house and if you don’t take care, we’ll burn you the human being. We cannot allow these things to go on in this country.”



Agyapong alleged that the NDC has indicated that, “between now [Wednesday] and Saturday, they said they will be burning the Kumasi market, and burn Cape Coast market. What is going on in this country?”



The NDC has without evidence claimed it won the Presidential poll. According to the party, the Electoral Commission has overturned the decision of the electorate by declaring Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President-elect. Leaders and supporters of the party have since the declaration been staging protests and called on the Electoral Commission to announce what they say is the "true verdict".



Prior to the election, the religious front appeared divided with some notable pastors and Islamic clergies giving prophecies that favoured both the ruling and opposition parties. Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, and Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako of Alive Chapel International, without any equivocation, said it was a foregone conclusion that Akufo-Addo would win.



The narrative was different from the spiritual eyes of Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Glorious Wave Church International; Nigel Gaisie, Prophetic Hill Church Prophet; and Mallam Shamuna Uztaz Jibril, an Islamic clergy as they prophesied John Mahama’s victory.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.