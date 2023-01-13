KenMustGo MPs will suffer at the polls for indecision - Asah Asante

General News of Friday, 13 January 2023

The senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Asah Asante says most Members of Parliament (MPs) from the majority caucus will have difficulty retaining their seats.



His comment comes on the back of the failure of the 95 NPP MPs who were supposedly pushing for the resignation of the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The MPs had to agree to the demand by President Akuffo Addo for Ofori-Atta to present the 2023 budget and conclude the IMF negotiations.



However, there is no indication that the finance minister may be removed following the decision by President Akuffo-Addo to add the Ministry of Trade and Industry to his portfolio.



Commenting on Starr News with Naa Dedei Tettey, Dr Asah Asante stated that he has no sympathy for the NPP MPs given their level of indecision.



“It is nothing but a mere political gimmick but for me, it doesn’t send any clear message. So, the least said about that group, the better. Because how they view the Minister is their own problem, I have no tears to share with them. No. And I don’t sympathize with them. Their view on the Minister I am not interested in them. My interest is that whoever occupies any ministerial position will deliver the public goals. And at the end of the day, we have smiles on the faces of everybody,” he stated.



The lecturer further stated that the probability of some of the MPs losing their seats in the party’s next parliamentary election is relatively high.



“There is a political cause that since they represent us in various constituencies, their constituents will assess the situations. And when the time comes for their mandate to be renewed their constituents will tell them what they think about them”, he added.



Meanwhile, some of the NPP MPs are crying about victimization ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries.



Others have also publicly started appealing to their colleagues to abandon the crusade of getting the Minister of Finance out.