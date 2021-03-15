General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Ken Ofori-Atta to make first public appearance after medical check-up?

The Minister-designate for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta will most likely make what will be his first public appearance in a long while.



For what the public knows, the former Finance Minister is in the United States of America receiving medical attention having suffered post COVID-19 recovery complications.



Rumours went rife on Monday, February 15, 2021, that the Minister-designate for Finance had passed away in the United States having left the country the previous day.



His Special Aide, Michael Bediako dousing the rumours in a social media post, indicated that Mr Ofori-Atta was alive and in good spirits.



Since then, no update has been made on his status and it is yet to be established whether the Minister-designate has returned to the country.



However, if the information picked up by GhanaWeb is anything to go by, Mr Ofori-Atta will on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, make an appearance at a Budget Forum set to be organized by audit firm, KPMG.



The forum according to further details picked up by GhanaWeb will be hosted virtually and will have other speakers such as Senior Partner at KPMG - Mr Anthony Sarpong, former Deputy Minister of Finance - Charles Adu Boahen participating in the forum.



Mr Andrew Akoto, Mr Kofi Frimpong-Kore, Ms. Eva Mends, Dr Priscilla Twumasi Baffour and Mr Seth Twum-Akwaboah will also be part of the said forum.



Mr Ofori Atta was scheduled to be vetted by Parliament’s Appointment Committee on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, but missed his appointment with the committee to due to his health.



The Minister for Parliamentary Business, Simon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been nominated by the President to act in his stead as Minister of Finance.





