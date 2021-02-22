General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ken Ofori-Atta to face Parliament's Appointments Committee on March 8

Minister-designate for the Finance Ministry, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister-designate for the Finance Ministry, Ken Ofori-Atta has been rescheduled to appear before the Appointment committee on March 8, 2021.



This comes after Ken Ofori-Atta's request for a postponement of his initial date due to complications from COVID-19.



Ken Ofori -Atta announced he was leaving the country to US to seek medical care hence the need for a postponement of his initial scheduled date for vetting.



The finance ministry in a press release said “after recovering from Covid-19 last December, Mr Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana.”



He is expected back in Ghana in two weeks time the statement indicated.



Meanwhile, the Ministers-designate for Sanitation Resources, Public Enterprises and Transport, Cecilia Dapaah, Joseph Cudjoe and Kwaku Ofori Asiama who were expected to appear before the committee today have been rescheduled for tomorrow, February 23, 2021.