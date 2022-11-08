Ken Ofori-Atta must walk away now - Duffuor

General News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor wants the current Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to resign from his position following calls for his removal.



He said the wave of public anger against the Minister is strong and must stand down immediately for somebody else to take over the office.



“It’s quite unfortunate but I don’t understand why he should continue to occupy that position when the two sides including both the majority and the minority have rejected him. There is no point in staying on as a Minister when your own people are calling for your head. The best thing for him is to walk away now,” the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana(BoG) said on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 Fm.



Parliament will on Thursday, November 10, 2022, begin the debate on the motion of censure filed by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, for the removal of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Presenting the Business Statement for the week on the floor of Parliament last Friday, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said Ofori-Atta’s removal remained a key feature for the week.



Reports say the whole NPP caucus in parliament now supports calls for the Finance Minister to resign or be sacked.



“Even though the issue started with a group of 80-plus, the caucus meeting aligned with the decision of that group.”



“So it is no longer the cause of the 80-plus group. It is the agenda for the entire caucus,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told journalists in Parliament.