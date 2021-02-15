General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Ken Ofori Atta is dodging the Vetting Committee’ - Social Media users react

Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Scores of social media users have reacted to a news article trending online indicating that the Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been flown out of the country for special treatment after recovering from the fast spreading Coronavirus last December.



According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, the Minister has been experiencing some complications after recovering from the virus and doctors have advised him to seek further medical care.



The release noted that the medical care he ought to undergo is currently not available in the country hence the decision to travel to the United States of America for treatment.



But this news didn’t go down well with some Ghanaians as they took to social media to express their opinions on the issue, many of whom have wondered if the taxpayer’s money will be used to cater for this trip.



Here are some of the reactions:





The National Cathedral is what Ghana needs, according to the wisdom of Nana Addo. Ken Ofori Atta is no better mortal than any of us. Equality of universal good health care is a human rights not a human rights privilege. @konkrumah @tv3_ghana pic.twitter.com/JZxCGfLMId — Hanan Trendy (@HananTrendy) February 15, 2021

So Ken Ofori Atta has been flown abroad for post covid complications but still the kiddies dey go school and we are all living on just vibes and Insha Allah ???????????????? — Josie Ngminvielu (@kuu_ire) February 15, 2021

RT @NatGTetteh: Ken Ofori-Atta, your Finance Minister-designate is traveling to America to seek medical intervention which is "NOT CURRENTLY AVAILABLE IN GHANA". This sums up all you need to know about the state of Healthcare in this country.



Shameful,… pic.twitter.com/4C3nx7yDTS — Osu Maester Aemon ???????????????? (@KwakuOdifuor) February 15, 2021

Nana run away from a debate



Jean Mensa is “evading” the witness box



Ken Ofori-Atta is dodging the committee.



The wicked run when no one pursues them........ — Nii Adotei (@NiiAdoteii) February 15, 2021

Let's Pray For Ken Ofori Atta!!! — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA ???????? (@tabi_henry) February 15, 2021

According to doctors, the medical intervention sought to treat our Finance Minister designate, is currently unavailable in Ghana. Pray for him and everyone. Mask UP! — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) February 14, 2021