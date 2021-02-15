General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Ken Ofori-Atta flies to the USA for post-Coronavirus medical care

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister-designate

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister nominee, has travelled to the United States of America for “specialist medical review” after suffering “medical complications” occasioned by COVID-19 which was diagnosed in December, an official statement from the Ministry of Finance has said.



He is expected to spend “two weeks” away on the trip seeking further medical “interventions not currently available in Ghana”.



The statement further announced that the leadership of Parliament has been duly notified of his absence since he is expected to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.



“The leadership of Parliament has been duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return,” the statement concluded.



Ghana’s COVID-19 cases



Ghana has now recorded a total of 75,836 cases of COVID-19, of which 67,087 recovered and or have been discharged, according to the official website of the Ghana Health Service.



The current active cases are 8,216. There are 533 deaths.



For the Regional breakdown, Greater Accra Region leads with 42,209 cases, followed by Ashanti Region with 13,593 cases. Western and Eastern Regions have recorded 4,442 and 3,252 cases respectively.



Find below the full cumulative cases per Region



Greater Accra Region - 42,209



Ashanti Region - 13,593



Western Region - 4,442



Eastern Region - 3,252



Central Region - 2,550



Volta Region - 1,323



Bono East Region - 951



Northern Region - 827



Bono Region - 767



Upper East Region - 755



Western North Region - 747



Ahafo Region - 624



Oti Region - 257



Upper West Region - 257



Savannah Region - 68



North East Region - 42