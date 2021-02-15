Ken Ofori-Atta flies to the USA for post-Coronavirus medical care

General News of Monday, 15 February 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister nominee, has travelled to the United States of America for “specialist medical review” after suffering “medical complications” occasioned by COVID-19 which was diagnosed in December, an official statement from the Ministry of Finance has said.
He is expected to spend “two weeks” away on the trip seeking further medical “interventions not currently available in Ghana”.
The statement further announced that the leadership of Parliament has been duly notified of his absence since he is expected to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
“The leadership of Parliament has been duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return,” the statement concluded.
Ghana’s COVID-19 cases
Ghana has now recorded a total of 75,836 cases of COVID-19, of which 67,087 recovered and or have been discharged, according to the official website of the Ghana Health Service.
The current active cases are 8,216. There are 533 deaths.
For the Regional breakdown, Greater Accra Region leads with 42,209 cases, followed by Ashanti Region with 13,593 cases. Western and Eastern Regions have recorded 4,442 and 3,252 cases respectively.
Find below the full cumulative cases per Region
Greater Accra Region - 42,209
Ashanti Region - 13,593
Western Region - 4,442
Eastern Region - 3,252
Central Region - 2,550
Volta Region - 1,323
Bono East Region - 951
Northern Region - 827
Bono Region - 767
Upper East Region - 755
Western North Region - 747
Ahafo Region - 624
Oti Region - 257
Upper West Region - 257
Savannah Region - 68
North East Region - 42