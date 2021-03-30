Ken Ofori-Atta deserved his re-nomination-Editor

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Editor of the Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama has opined that President Nana Akufo-Addo’s re-nomination of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, was fully justified.



Per his view, the Finance Minister did incredibly well in the management of the country’s finances and as such anyone who criticizes his work is just refusing to acknowledge his good works.



He shared this opinion in an interview with Raymond Nyamador on the special Editors’ Take edition of the Happy Morning Show.



Awudu explained: “What was the growth of the economy and the rate of growth before this Government took over? It took an economy with a growth of 3.4 percent and consistently the average growth was about 6 percent until COVID-19 came in.



Without COVID, the economy was expected to grow 6.8 percent in 2020. Since COVID came, there is no economy in this world that has not been affected by COVID. Some countries have gone on recess. This is someone who has shepherded the economy to growth until COVID affected us and I don’t see why he should not be re-nominated”.



The editor believed that at his vetting, the Finance Minister satisfactorily responded to all questions by the appointment committee leaving no doubt in the minds of Ghanaians.



On Thursday, March 25 and Friday, March 26, Parliament’s Appointments Committee vetted Ken Ofori-Atta, the President’s Finance Minister nominee.



The Committee was unable to vet Mr. Ofori-Atta after it was announced in February that he would travel to the US for a special medical review based on his doctor’s advice.



This was as a result of the medical complications he suffered after recovering from Covid-19 in December 2020.



At his vetting, Mr. Ofori-Atta spoke to a variety of issues ranging from the current debt stock to the Agyapa deal.



