Ken Ofori-Atta commissions rural electrification project at NDC strongholds

Ken Ofori-Atta is Finance Minister commissioned the power project recently.

Three communities in the Atiwa East Constituency of the Eastern Region, have benefited from a rural electrification project commissioned by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The initiative, though was spearheaded by his deputy, Abena Osei Asare, was commissioned by Mr Ofori-Atta after its commencement.



The beneficiary communities, Bome, Accra Village and Jejeti have widely been tagged as election strongholds of the NDC.



These communities, according to reports, have never voted for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since the Fourth Republic and have never been connected to the national grid.



A news report by pro-NPP newspaper, Daily Guide said, “the ruling party, through the efforts of the Member of Parliament for the area, Abena Osei Asare who is a Deputy Minister of Finance in the last four months lobbied for the communities to be connected to the National Grid.



“The project forms part of government’s vision to achieve universal electricity coverage and aims at connecting rural communities in the constituency.”



The Finance Minister, who was on a campaign tour in the region, joined his Deputy to officially commission the projects in the communities, according to the report.



The Minister urged the residents to change their voting pattern on December 7, to retain President Akufo-Addo so that the government will commit more funds into infrastructural development in the area and the country as a whole.

