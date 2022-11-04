'Ken Must Go' now a Majority Caucus agenda - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, has stated that the entire Majority Caucus in Parliament, now support calls for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister.



According to him, even though the issue started with over 90 NPP MPs who organised a press conference to demand the removal of the embattled minister else they boycott any government business in the House, the entire Majority Caucus now aligns with the position of the group.



The Suame MP speaking at a news conference on Thursday, November 3, 2022, explained, “even though the issue started with the group of 80 plus, the caucus meeting aligned with the position of that group, so it is no longer the cause of the 80 plus MPs. It is the agenda for the entire caucus and we are having some discussions on that.”



The Majority Leader who is also the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs had earlier stated on Accra-based Joy FM that there had been an attempt by a wealthy businessman to influence the MPs who organised the press conference to back down on their decision.



“I’m told on authority that some businessman came here and tried to do something. I was told that he came here and tried to mediate in his own way what he thinks the problem is...he was repelled by the people and told he was told not to involve himself. So he went away,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told Joy News in an interview.



“With particular reference to the attempted bribery, it’s come before me. We’ll investigate if it is true and if it is true, establish the motive of that person. Sometimes, these things come up.



“You remember the issue of a minister who was nominated to appear before the vetting committee. There was an allegation that he had attempted to bribe some people or influence some people. Eventually, it turned out to be – I will not say falsehood – but an untruth,” he stated further.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had already appealed to the NPP MPs to allow Ken Ofori-Atta to stay in office until the IMF negotiations and the 2023 Budget statement is presented.



He made this appeal in a meeting with the MPs at the Jubilee House shortly after they held the October 25 press conference to demand the sacking of Mr. Ofori-Atta.



