Ken Agyapong will be president one day – Owusu-Bempah prophesies

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Isaac Owusu-Bempah, leader and founder of the Glorious Word Miracle Power Ministries International (GWPMI) has prophesied about the political future of Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP).



Owusu-Bempah during a sermon on November 19, 2023 stated that Agyapong is in line to become president of Ghana in the future if he fulfills a number of conditions and is granted grace and long life.



The MP, only recently emerged from his first national contest losing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer bid to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Despite the loss, Owusu-Bempah said Agyapong will occupy the presidency in the years ahead.



“Tell Kennedy Agyapong not to quit politics, what he should seek from God is long life and good health because a time is coming , a time is coming that if he does what is expected of him and keeps a good relationship with God, come what may; he will sit on the presidency seat.



“I am not saying this because people are clamouring for him, even long before the NPP held its primaries, I had mentioned this publicly and to him specifically at his home and office, even before he made his presidential bid known,” he stressed.



He also stressed that to achieve his presidential ambition, Agyapong must not allow his resolve to be broken, he “would be steadfast, put things in place and make a good pact with God, he would definitely become president of this country.”



Owusu-Bempah, known for his political prophecies also cautioned the NPP against being complacent in the coming 2024 elections.



Agyapong has announced that he would quit Parliament after 20 years as lawmaker. Political watchers expect him to go back to business whiles building on his political weight among the grassroots for future party leadership contests.



Watch his presentation below:<.b>







SARA







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.