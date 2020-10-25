Politics of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Ken Agyapong urges Fomena MP to reconsider decision to go independent

Ken Agypong is Assin Central MP

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has appealed to his colleague MP for Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah to reconsider his decision to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections on December 7.



Speaking at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Fomena Constituency campaign launch held at Kyekyewere area on Friday, October 23, 2020, Mr Agyapong said the party has not treated some of their parliamentarians fairly but pleaded with him to reconsider his decision.



“I will lead you to get another position in Nana Addo’s government,” the firebrand MP assured.



He added: “But if you refuse to rejoin the party and unfortunate for you, you lose your independent election, then you will definitely end your political career.”



He called on the electorate to vote massively for Mr Philip Ofori Asante (POFA) the candidate whom the party has chosen because an independent MP cannot help the constituency.





