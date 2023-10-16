Ken Agyapong's vision to use tourism, agro processing, others to develop Ghana is commendable - Former MCE of Nzema East

Politics of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The immediate past Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region, Frank Okpenyen, has commended Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a presidential candidate for NPP for pledging his total commitment to develop Ghana through tourism, agro processing, technology and engineering.



Frank Okpenyen who is the Campaign Coordinator for Hon Ken Agyapong for President group made the commendation in Takoradi during a showdown rally and keep fit exercise organized by Kennedy Agyapong in the Western Region.



"Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong's vision to use tourism, engineering, agro-processing, and technology to develop Ghana is commendable. These sectors have the potential to drive economic growth, create job opportunities, and enhance the overall development of the country", he emphasised.



On how to develop tourism to help Ghanaians, Frank Okpenyen explained "Ghana has a rich cultural heritage, diverse natural landscapes, and historical sites that make it a prime tourist destination. By investing in infrastructure development, promoting Ghana's unique attractions, and improving the overall tourism experience, Honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong can attract more tourists to the country".



"This will generate revenue, create jobs, and provide opportunities for local businesses to thrive", he added.



On engineering, he said: "Investing in engineering infrastructure is crucial for Ghana's development. Honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong can focus on improving roads, bridges, railways, and other transportation systems. Additionally, investing in renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind power, can help reduce reliance on fossil fuels and promote sustainable development. Robust engineering projects will enhance connectivity, facilitate trade, and boost economic growth".



On agro-processing, he emphasized that "Ghana is blessed with fertile lands and a favorable climate for agriculture. By promoting agro-processing, Honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong can add value to agricultural products and reduce post-harvest losses".



"This will create employment opportunities in rural areas, increase farmer income, and improve food security. Additionally, agro-processing can lead to the export of processed agricultural products, contributing to Ghana's foreign exchange earnings", he stated.



On technology, he explained that "Harnessing technology is vital for Ghana's development in the digital age. Honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong can focus on improving access to affordable internet connectivity and investing in technology infrastructure. Encouraging digital innovation, supporting startups, and promoting digital literacy will create a vibrant tech ecosystem. This will attract investment".