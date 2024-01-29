Ken Agyapong’s brother has expressed readiness to campaign for Bawumia – Chairman Wontumi

Politics of Monday, 29 January 2024

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has disclosed that Ralph Agyapong has reached out to him to express his commitment to campaign for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to break the 8-year electoral cycle for the party.



According to Wontumi, following Ralph's recent defeat in the Bantama parliamentary primaries to incumbent MP, Francis Asenso-Boakye, brother of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong has called for unity within the party.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on January 28, 2024, Chairman Wontumi explained that Ralph is ready to put his defeat behind to help the party's presidential candidate.



“Let me say this, Ralph Agyapong has done well, how he came to raise Asenso's hands and congratulate him, will lead to unity in the Ashanti Region. And for that matter, I will dedicate myself to making sure the party has unity in the Ashanti Region.



"Ralph has called me, Agyapong’s younger brother, and he has told me that NPP would break the 8, so he is going to come to campaign massively for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to win, that is what he has told me. So, I am happy as an Ashanti Regional chairman,” Wontumi said.



Asenso retained his ticket with 78.22 percent of the total votes cast, making him the only NPP MP who has retained his bid in the constituency.









