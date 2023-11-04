Ken Agyapong run an effective campaign but made himself a threat to the NPP - Kofi Bentil

General News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Lawyer Kofi Bentil has lauded Kennedy Agyapong, flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for having run an effective campaign in the run-up to today's presidential primary.



Bentil, said in a November 3, 2023 Facebook post that Agyapong deserved praise for his kind of campaign but also made himself a threat to the party in some ways.



He admonished the Assin Central MP to turn things around after the elections and make himself an asset to the governing party ahead of the 2024 general elections.



"Ken Agyepong has run a very effective campaign. For that he deserves kudos. Whether he proved that he was the better choice is where he fell short in my view.



"He has made himself a threat to NPP, but surely he can pivot and be an asset to NPP. That’s what he should do," Bentil added whiles sharing a post that had photos of Agyapong with fellow aspirant and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



The two, last met at the NPP headquarters in Accra, on November 2, when together with the two other contenders, they signed an agreement of comradeship during and after the vote.



"We all pray for a peaceful election tomorrow so it will be what the choice of the people are. When it’s said and done May Ghana win," Bentil concluded his post.



Kennedy is contesting for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



