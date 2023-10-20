Ken Agyapong redeems pledge to Yaa Naa with brand new pick-up truck

Politics of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has redeemed a pledge he made to the overload of the Dagbon Kingdom, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama.



In a post shared on X on Thursday, October 19, 2023, Ken Agyapong indicated that he promised to buy a car for the Yaa Naa in 2020.



“Three years ago, when I visited the Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region, I made a promise to the Yaa Naa, and here I am today to fulfil my promise,” he wrote on X.



The post had a video of Kennedy Agyapong handing over documents of a brand-new pick-up to the Yaa Naa.



“… whatever I say with time and God’s guidance, I do it,” Ken, the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency, said in the video.



Ken can also be seen in the video being dressed with traditional smock clothing and its accessories at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.



Hundreds of the presidential hopeful's supporters besieged the palace to show their support for him.



Watch a video of Ken Agyapong presenting the pick-up to the Yaa-Naa below:







BAI/OGB



