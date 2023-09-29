Ken Agyapong is talking the same way Akufo-Addo did before becoming president - Osei Akoto

Politics of Friday, 29 September 2023

The 2020 parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Oforikrom constituency, Henry Osei Akoto, has described the campaign strategy of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, as one akin to that of the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a tweet, Henry Osei Akoto said that the MP, who is vying to become the flagbearer of the NPP and possibly, the presidential candidate of the party for the 2024 general elections, is going about his campaign like the president did before he won his first election.



“The way Kennedy Agyapong is talking is the same way Akufo-Addo spoke before becoming president.



“They are the same,” he wrote.



The NPP will elect a new flagbearer in November 2023, but news of the party have taken a big twist recently after one of the leading members in the race, Alan Kyerematen, withdraw from the race, and later announced his resignation from the party.



The former Minister of Trade and Industry also announced his intention to run as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections.





