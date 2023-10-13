Ken Agyapong donates wheelchair, money to disabled woman on the street

General News of Friday, 13 October 2023

New Patriotic Party presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has come to the aid of a displayed woman, who was apparently begging on the streets.



In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Ken Agyapong could be seen helping the disabled woman onto the wheelchair.



Ken could also be seen removing the wheelchair from his car as the woman, who was previously crawling on the street, was being carried to him by some people.



After helping the woman onto the wheelchair, the Assin Central legislator returned to his car to get some money for her.



Onlookers could be seen in the video singing the praises of Ken Agyapong.



The woman, consumed by the kindness shown her, the emotional woman is seen beaming with smiles even as she was being taken on a test ride in the wheelchair by some onlookers.



Watch a video of the incident below:





Pops doing what he does best, offering help to people in need. @honkenagy #showworkingken pic.twitter.com/fzMgKzdXc8 — The Budget Is Open???????????????? (@Kennyagy) October 13, 2023

