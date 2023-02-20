Ken Agyapong backs KT Hammond at vetting

Politics of Monday, 20 February 2023

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has been spotted in the company of the entourage that showed up in parliament to support the vetting of Kobina Tahir Hammond.



KT Hammond is before the Appointments Committee of Parliament over his nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Minister of Trade and Industry-designate.



His appointment came after Alan Kyerematen resigned to focus on his presidential ambitions, after serving in that capacity from January 2017 to January 2023.



In photos that GhanaWeb captured during the vetting, the Assin Central MP is seen walking into the hall with the entourage that had come in to support the minister-designate.



