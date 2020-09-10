General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ken Agyapong apologizes, withdraws ‘foolish’ judge statement

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has rendered an unqualified apology to the Chief Justice, Judges, and Magistrates Association of Ghana after referring to judges as ‘foolish’.



In a statement cited by GhanaWeb, the New Patriotic Party MP, in the letter dated September 8, 2020, apologized to Judges in Ghana adding that he "believes in our judicial system and can never denigrate its integrity."





Parts of his statement read, “…upon sober reflection, “I have come to the realization that without prejudice to the substantive case, my expression about the court’s opinion was harsh thus I find it necessary to render an unqualified apology without reservation whatsoever to the Honourable Chief Justice, Judges and Magistrates and any individual who have been offended by my uncomplimentary comments.”



The MP had earlier apologized following his uncalled-for statements on live television as he was sued in the case titled, "Emmanuel Mompi & 2 ORS vs Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong".



“Thus prior to the publication of this letter, I have appeared on the same platform on 7th day of September 2020 and rendered same apology to the Hon. Chief Justice, Judges, and Magistrates."



“I must conclude that I strongly believe in our judicial system and can never denigrate its integrity. Indeed I was set free by the court when I was charged with treason in 2012.”



Background



Kennedy Agyapong during a heated discussion on “The Seat” show, on Net2 TV on September 2 descended on a judge whom he revealed had wrongfully granted an injunction against him without due diligence.



He is quoted as saying “Listen to the reason why I am angry. The lawyer wrote the thing on August 5, and the judge scheduled appearance on August 13. I didn’t get anything from them; then on September 1, you granted an injunction on the property. You are a foolish judge; I will face you. You are a stupid judge. 18 years that I’ve had the land nobody served me and then I get called and told that an injunction has been placed on it. You are a foolish judge.”



Read the full statement below:







Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.