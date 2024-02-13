Ken Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh in near brawl on the floor of parliament

Politics of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Drama unfolded on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, when an altercation erupted between the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and his colleague New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator for Ngleshie-Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh, nearly resulted in a fist fight.



It is not clear what led to the altercation but a viral video on social media shows Kennedy Agyapong expressing his displeasure with Sylvester Tetteh standing close to him.



The Assin Central legislator then turned to face Tetteh and started pointing his index finger at him (Sylvester), fuming with anger as he spoke to him.



The Ngleshie-Amanfrom MP then made a move to walk away but it appears a comment he made infuriated Agyapong the more, as he also turned and started chasing after him.



Kennedy Agyapong could be heard saying “foolish boy”.



The Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, rushed to whisk Sylvester Tetteh out away, and then outside the Chamber, even as the angry Agyapong still pursued.



After the Ngleshie-Amanfrom MP was led out of the floor of parliament, the Assin Central MP returned to his seat but appeared still bitter about the issue.



The MP for Okaikoi South, Patrick Yaw Boamah, then approached Kennedy Agyapong to calm him down.



According to reports, the altercation started after Sylvester Tetteh tried to exchange pleasantries with Ken Agyapong.



