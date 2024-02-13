You are here: HomeNews2024 02 13Article 1916681

General News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ken Agyapong, Sly Tetteh reconcile after near brawl in parliament

« Prev

Next »

Comments (8)

Listen to Article

Kennedy Agyapong (L) Sylvester Tetteh (M), Alexander Afenyo-Markin (R) Kennedy Agyapong (L) Sylvester Tetteh (M), Alexander Afenyo-Markin (R)

The Members of Parliament for Assin Central and Bortianor-Nglashie-Amanfrom, Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh, have settled their differences after a near brawl in parliament on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The two MPs on the majority side of parliament were involved in a heated argument in the early hours of the day while in the Chamber.

Barely three hours later, a video shared on X by 3news captures the two MPs sitting with the Deputy Majority leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, and having a good laugh.

It appears the two have settled their differences and are ready to continue the day's work.

Afenyo-Markin, also in the video, was teasing Sylvester Tetteh for attempting to fight Kennedy Agyapong.

It is unclear what led to the earlier altercation. However, the viral video on social media shows Kennedy Agyapong expressing his displeasure about something with Sylvester Tetteh standing close to him.

The Assin Central MP then turned to face Sly Tetteh and started pointing his index finger at him (Sylvester), fuming angrily as he spoke to him.

The Ngleshie-Amanfrom MP then started to walk away, but it appears a comment he made infuriated Agyapong the more.

Kennedy Agyapong could be heard saying, "Foolish boy".



NW/DO

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Comments:
This article has 8 comment(s), give your comment