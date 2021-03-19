Kejetia traders secure interim injunction against Phase II project

Regional News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The second phase of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project is suffering another major setback as some traders have placed interim injunction on the ongoing project.



The over 1,300 traders headed to the Kumasi High Court and sought injunction to restrain the respondents, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), and the developer, Contracta Engineering, from demolishing lockable shops and also to stop the developers until further notice from the court.



The traders at Kejetia since the resumption of work on the second phase of the Project have been embroiled in a back-and-forth standoff with city authorities over improper relocation plan as they complain of inadequate alternative space for them to run their businesses.



The Kumasi mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, has been very emphatic on relocating the displaced traders to satellite markets within the metropolis and other neighboring Assemblies to make way for the redevelopment of the Kejetia Market Phase II.



But speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Friday, March 19, General Secretary of Kumasi City Traders Association Richard Boama, who is one of the plaintiffs, told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the Assembly wants to take us for a ride, we want them to come clear with a comprehensive relocation plan with assurance that we will receive our shops when the second phase of the market is completed”.



The aggrieved traders are also requesting the court to order the Assembly to pause its ongoing relocation and demolition plan.



They also want the court to order the developer to halt all works on the Phase II project.



Already the Kejetia Market Phase II has delayed for almost 2 years and the injunction is expected to worsen matters.



Spokesperson for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Henrietta Aboagye has confirmed the Assembly’s receipt of the court notice



“This new development will really affect the Assembly’s operations but we have given the court notice to our lawyers for further studies to advise us on our next move,” she said.