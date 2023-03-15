Kejetia market on fire

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

News coming in from Kumasi, the capital city of Ashanti Region, is that fire has gutted the central market, Kejetia.



The cause of the fire according to GhanaWeb sources is unknown, but sources say the fire started at Kejetia Dubai, where car tyres are sold.



The fire according to reports started around 4:30pm, today, March 15, 2023.



Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service are currently at the scene to douse the inferno and rescue people from the parts of the building which has been gutted by the fire.



There are thick smoke emanating from parts of the building.



A report by Joy News states that a mother and baby collapsed due to the heavy smoke at the scene.



Another woman also jumped out of the building to save her life.



The personnel from the Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service are currently at the scene to offer support to the victims of the inferno.



The injured are being transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Traders affected by the incident are wailing while they try to salvage as many items as they can.





Some affected traders who spoke to GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondent claimed that the escalation of the fire can be attributed to the inability of fire officers to douse the fire on time.









Fire fighters are finding it difficult to douse the inferno as it keeps on going up in flames few minutes after it has gone down.



The first floor of the new Kejetia has been totally engulfed with smoke.