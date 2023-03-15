Kejetia market fire finally extinguished - Fire Service

General News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has announced that the fire that engulfed a part of the Kejetia market in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, has been extinguished.



GNFS said in a statement posted on their social media handles that, "The fierce fire got completely extinguished at 1930 hours by the gallant and dexterous Firefighters."



The statement added that there was zero firefighter injuries, whiles officers continued to work to ascertain civilian casualties and other crucial details for investigations.



UPDATE ON THE NEW KEJETIA MARKET:- Fire finally extinguished.



The fierce fire got completely extinguished at 1930 hours by the gallant and dexterous Firefighters.



No known Firefighter injuries. Civilian casualties yet to be ascertained. Fire damage to stores and wares in the affected portions is extensive.



Fire investigation has commenced to unravel the origin and cause of the ruinous fire.



Kejetia market



The GNFS confirmed the market fire after multiple news channels reported it on March 15.



GhanaWeb sources confirmed that the fire started at Kejetia Dubai, where car tyres are sold.



The fire according to reports started around 4:30pm, today, March 15, 2023.



Personnel from the GNFS were quickly called to the scene to douse the inferno and rescue people from the parts of the building which has been gutted by the fire.



A report by Joy News states that a mother and baby collapsed due to the heavy smoke at the scene.



Another woman also jumped out of the building to save her life.



The personnel from the Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service were also at the scene to offer support to the victims of the inferno.



The injured were transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Traders affected by the incident wailed while they tried to salvage as many items as they could.



Some affected traders who spoke to GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondent claimed that the escalation of the fire can be attributed to the inability of fire officers to douse the fire on time.



