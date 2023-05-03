Kejetia Market fire: 33 victims receive ₵4.6k each, 19 receive ₵2.5k each support from NPP and Alan

General News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Management of the Kumasi Kejetia Market has received GHC200,000 financial support from the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) and one of its flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.



The donation is the support the party offered to the victims of March 14, 2023 fire incident which was caused by a gas cylinder which consumed many shops.



A total of 52 shops according to management of the market were affected. Thirty- three (33) shops were completely burnt down while 19 shops suffered minor destruction.



The plight of the victims caught the attention of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national executives led by Justin Frimpong Kodia’s when they visited the victims on March 15, 2023.



The party pledged a GHC 100,000 financial support package to the victims and honored the promise on 28th April 2023.



The party’s flag bearer hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen also donated GHc.100,000 to the victims increasing the money donation to GHc.200,000.



Management of the Kumasi Market Limited with the support of the various traders unions in the market today shared the GHC 200,000 donation to the victims to start a new business life with.



Thirty-three (33) of the victims whose shops were completely burnt received financial support of GHC4,500 while 19 other victims who suffered partial burn also received GHcC2500 each.



Ruben Ameh who spoke on behalf of the trader unions in Kejetia Market pleaded with the Chief of Staff at the office of the President, Madam Fremah Opare Addo to redeem the pledge she made through Kumasi Mayor Samuel Pyne.



The victims commended the donors for supporting them. They however, pleaded to the Government to speed up working on the project.