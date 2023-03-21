Kejetia Market: Traders demand the immediate resignation of MD

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Traders at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi are demanding the immediate resignation of the Managing Director of the facility Mr. Kofi Dufour Addai.



It follows the inferno at the facility destroying at least 33 shops containing goods estimated at several thousands of Ghana cedis.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com, the Public Relations Officer of the Combined Traders Association of Kumasi City Market, insisted that, the Managing Director of the facility must resign with immediate effect.



“Kofi Duffour has to resign…they are spoon-feeding him. He has to resign, he is wicked. We have been calling him but he is not responding and we do not know his whereabouts as of now. He needs to resign because he is not resolute. All this suffering is the brainchild of the board but today, they are blaming the man.” Mr. Andrews Kwofie, PRO of the traders told Angel FM.



Meanwhile Vice President Dr. Bawumia yesterday opened the market for traders to carry on their businesses after it was closed for three days.



“I know what worries you (traders is the lack of work), the closure of the market is really a source of worry. The fire service says they know what happened, it’s not an electrical fault, they have examined all, tomorrow the market will be opened so the business can go on”, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia said.



However, speaking in his interview, Mr. Andrews Kwofie PRO of Combined Traders Association expressed gratitude to the Vice President but insisted all Board Members must also resign to allow a new crop of leaders to take over the management of the market.



“And when Kofi Duffour leaves, all the Board members shall also follow. The Board is inefficient, they can’t help Kejetia. Why is it that we traders have only two representatives on a board that constitutes eleven members”, he asked.



According to him, for traders to protect their goods, they pay an amount of GHC 51,557.48p as insurance every month.



“We pay for CCTV cameras, we pay for EPA and all these things are not functioning, he lamented.