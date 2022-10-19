Keeping Ofori-Atta smacks of insensitivity towards Ghanaians – Edem Agbana tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, says President Akufo-Addo’s refusal to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta amid the worsening economic situation is a demonstration of the government’s insensitivity towards the plight of suffering Ghanaians.



Pressure continues to mount on President Akufo-Addo to sack his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, over the worsening economic situation in the country.



However, the president, in a recent interview in Kumasi, stated he is satisfied with the performance of the Finance Minister.



Speaking to Journalists in Koforidua, a deputy National Youth Organizer for the NDC chastised President Akufo-Addo’s defence of the Finance Minister.



He said the mismanagement of the economy by President Akufo-Addo and the Finance Minister is what has brought the economy to its knees with skyrocketing inflation and the free fall of the cedi against the dollar, making it the worst-performing currency in the world.



Edem Agbana stated that the president is, however, struggling to fire the Minister because of Family ties.



“I am not surprised if President Akufo-Addo is satisfied with the performance of Ken Ofori-Atta. He is the direct cousin of Ken Ofori-Atta on two grounds; one, they are related if he sacks him today, a family meeting will be called, and the elders will resolve it.



“Secondary, if a leader tells us in the face of this collapsed economy that things are fine. It tells you the short-sightedness of the leader himself. Because he has failed, and as we speak today, the cedi is the worst-performing currency in the whole world,” he added.



Edem Agbana said the only way out of this economic hardship is for Ghanaians to vote for the NDC in 2024 to implement alternative policies to address the current economic situation.



“The NDC is the best alternative to the current form of governance that we see. Every sector of the economy has collapsed, and in the area of education, nothing is going on well. Across the country, everyone is complaining.



“The level of anxiety in the country, the only way out of this current hardship is to vote for the NDC in 2024. We have presented alternative policies to the government, but as usual, they ignored all of them. We told them about all the warning signs, but they ignored them. So clearly, President Akufo-Addo has been a monumental failure,” Mr. Agbana reiterated.



