Health News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: GNA

Keep your nose masks all-time – Health Director

Dr Charity Sarpong, Greater Accra Regional Director of Health Service

Dr Charity Sarpong, Greater Accra Regional Director of Health Service on Tuesday urged basic school pupil to keep their nose masks at all times and most especially during break time to protect them from contracting COVID-19.



Dr Sarpong called for continuous education by teachers and parents to help enforce the new normal behavioural change in the students which is a prerequisite in the fight against the spread of the virus.



The Regional Director stated during a routine visit to the Nima Cluster of Schools to inspect health screening exercise being conducted by the Ghana Health Service for the pupil.



The working visit was also to assess the adherence of the COVID-19 pandemic protocols in the school.



Dr Sarpong expressed satisfaction that the protocols were being observed by both teachers and pupil; however, expressed concern that during break time most of the students put their masks in their pockets to interact with friends.



She advised the pupils that the virus was real and should not be taken for granted and that they should keep to the protocols especially the proper wearing of nose masks and washing of hands with soap under running water or cleaning hands with sanitizer.



“This would protect you, your daddy, and mummy, grandpa, grandma and all your friends from getting the virus,” she said.



Dr Sarpong said the exercise was to screen



first-time students to know their health status and advise parents on precautions and measures they should take to ensure their wards remained healthy for the academic period.



Madam Comfort Kwagyiri Aggrey, Regional Public Health Nurse Greater Accra and Deputy Director of Nursing Service, said the health screening exercise would be conducted for all 819 basic schools across the Greater Accra Region.



She said it was important to know the health status of all first-time intakes to ensure a healthy learning environment.



Madam Eva Edna Bani, Headmistress, Nima ‘1’ Basic School said all protocols were being observed in the school, hand washing stations were properly positioned at the school’s entrance and classrooms.



She said the enforcement of the use of nose masks was effective however it would take some time for the children to get used to the new normal. Ms Martha Osman, Grade Four Class Teacher said all the students were being corporative and the use of masks in the learning environment presented some challenges to classroom interactions.



She noted that with time the students would overcome the temptation of drawing their masks down to the chin level whenever they had to ask questions or contribute in class.



She said it was a refreshing experience to see the school in section and interact with the students.



Sarah Amenuvi, a grade four pupil told the Ghana News Agency she was excited to return to school after the long break adding that at some point staying home was becoming boring.



“I quickly dressed up, put on my nose masks to come to school this morning, I was happy to see some of my friends and teachers again, I hope to learn new things in Mathematics and English this term and also make new friends,” she said.



