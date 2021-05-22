Keep working for God - A Plus praises Henry Quartey for cleaning Accra

Regional News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Hiplife artist with a keen interest in politics and social issues Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus has commended Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey for his steadfastness and commitment to making Accra clean.



The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) and the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Ghana Navy and Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), has embarked on an operation to decongest and rid the capital of filth.



The exercise kicked-off simultaneously on Tuesday, May 19, 2021, in the Korle Klottey, Ablekuma North and Okaikoi South Municipal areas.



The clean-up exercise dubbed “Let’s Make Accra Work Project” initiated by the Regional Minister forms part of his agenda to sanitise Accra.



It is aimed at paving the way for clean-up exercises to be carried out smoothly by the waste management companies in the various municipal assemblies within the Greater Accra Region.



A Plus believes the exercise is in the right direction and went to Facebook to shower praises on the Greater Accra Regional Minister.



“Dear Hon. Henry Quartey, you are the man! Keep working for God and country. You are an exceptional leader, bold, brave, tactical, visionary, strong,” the aben bebom hit maker wrote on his official Facebook wall.



The artiste disclosed his readiness to join such communal projects to give the national capital a feclift.



He added, “Please organise week-end flower planting from Madina to Zongo junction to Jubilee House and we shall join you for free.”