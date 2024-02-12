Keep this government in check; Ghanaians are counting on you – Mahama to NDC MPs

Politics of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has charged the Minority in Parliament not to lose sight of their oversight responsibilities in keeping government in check ahead of the 2024 general elections.



According to Mr. Mahama, the NDC MPs in the 8th Parliament have lived up to expectations while noting that they remain the only hope for Ghanaians in controlling what he describes as the blatant excesses of the Nana Addo-Bawumia-led government.



Speaking at the closing ceremony of a retreat of the NDC MPs in Ho on Saturday, the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama was full of praises for the MPs.



He observed that the MPs have lived up to the expectations of the generality of Ghanaians who opted for a hung parliament in the 2020 elections.



The NDC flagbearer, however, cautioned the Minority members not to lose sight of the fact that they remain the lifeline of Ghanaians amidst the current crisis the country faces under the Nana Addo/Bawumia-led administration.



"I must remind you not to lose sight of the fact that you as Minority Members of Parliament have become about the last bulwark between an overbearing and desperate and non-performing government and the people of Ghana. Ghanaians are counting on you to secure them against poor governance and keep this government in check. The effort you put into this will contribute to the consolidation of the confidence that Ghanaians have in the NDC due to our much better track record, our commitment to do better, and the well-considered proposals like the 24-hour economy programme which aids to build an economy that works around the clock to enable economic recovery, expansion and creating more jobs for our suffering youth.”