Keep soldiering on sir – Oppong Nkrumah celebrates Akufo-Addo at 77

General News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has wished his boss President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a happy 77th birthday celebrations.



The president turned 77 on Monday, March 29.



In a tweet, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said “#NanaAt77 Happy Bday Boss.



“What we learn at your feet daily is beyond what we could have been taught in any classroom.



“Keep soldiering on sir.”



