Keep soldiering on sir – Oppong Nkrumah celebrates Akufo-Addo at 77

General News of Monday, 29 March 2021
Source: 3 News
Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has wished his boss President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a happy 77th birthday celebrations.
The president turned 77 on Monday, March 29.
In a tweet, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said “#NanaAt77 Happy Bday Boss.
“What we learn at your feet daily is beyond what we could have been taught in any classroom.
“Keep soldiering on sir.”
