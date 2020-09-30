General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Keep quiet and let experts speak - Information Minister chided over Western Togoland comments

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the African Center For Security and Intelligence Studies, Paul Boateng has cautioned the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah against speaking on issues which he has little to no knowledge about.



This comment comes on the back of statements made by the Minister after members of the Volta Separatist group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) on Friday dawn blocked some roads in the Volta Region of Ghana.



Addressing journalists at a Press Briefing after the incident, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah mentioned that contrary to claims that the government failed to gather actionable intelligence on the recent secessionist resurgence, they actually had intelligence that enabled the prevention of more dire attacks by the HSGF on Friday.



Paul Boateng reacting to this statement motioned that the actions of the secessionist group prove a total intelligence failure as opposed to the minister’s statement.



“Their activities are a threat to National Security and I say the minister’s statement is a political one. Even a basic student will tell you it was an intelligence failure. If they knew about the attack, why did they allow the group to kidnap police officers and get away with police guns and cars?” he queried.



He advised the Information Minister to let experts speak to issues he has no understanding on. “Last Friday’s incident happened because of an intelligence failure, he should keep quiet for experts to speak.



He is not an expert in the field and must pay attention to the right things. Because he is an Information Minister doesn’t mean he can say anything.”



The Security Expert furthered that the Minister’s words proved untrue after suspected secessionists burnt STC buses in the region a few days after his intelligence claim.



The HSGF, a group championing the secession of parts of Ghana along the border with Togo, declared independence for the territory they call ‘Western Togoland’ on November 16, 2019.



The group which has been quiet for some time now recent relaunched its activities with roadblocks in some areas in the Volta Region followed by an arson attack on the STC bus depot in the region.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.