General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Keep national interest in mind when vetting Akufo-Addo’s nominees - NDC advised

Diplomatic and Investments Consultant, Farouk Al Wahab, has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC0 not to frustrate the process of vetting President Nana Addo’s nominees for ministerial positions.



According to him, following that path will only come back to bite them.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he stated:



“Much as you feel that you are playing and taking political decisions to slow down the business of Governance, do not forget that developmental agenda, infrastructure, economy, education, security; all these still hang on these people who are to go back to their respective sectors and let it work.



"So if there is no security minister, know that the security in your house will be compromised. Know that if there is no economic minister it might affect your contracts or salaries of your relative and if that happens don’t go back and cry because there is no approval authority that can go out there and sanction payment”.



Al-Wahab was of the view that if the NDC wanted to frustrate the process, it could take about two months or more for the Ministers to be approved. He noted that when that happens, the development of the country will suffer.



Sharing his view on which Minister-designates might face a tough vetting process, he stated that the likes Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Hon. Ursula Owusu and Ken Ofori-Atta may face some difficulties.



On the other hand, he notes that Alan Kyeremanteng, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, among others may face little or no difficulty in the process.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has submitted to Parliament for approval, a list of names for ministerial appointments.



In a communique from the Office of the President, it has been indicated that the President’s appointments will not exceed eighty-five ministers. The list presented to Parliament includes the names of forty-six (46) persons for the ministerial roles for the next four years.