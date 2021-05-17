Keep mentally challenged off our streets - Govt told

Health News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Social commentator, Emmanuel Ankwah Kesse (Olumanba), wants the government to with, immediate effect, keep mentally challenged men and women off the streets.



He opined that some of these persons are highly aggressive, sometimes posing a danger to the general public.



He said for sanity to prevail, we have to keep the mentally challenged persons off the streets.



He posited that mentally challenged persons are members of our society who need help, and we must reach out to them.



To him, if we are spending money to care for hardened criminals in our prisons, how much more the mentally challenged?



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the government should put in resources to get facilities with well-trained professionals to care for the mentally challenged.



He said just like we have days for sanitation, we have to dedicate days to keep mentally challenged persons off the streets.