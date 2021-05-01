Keep lubricating Ghana’s progress wheel – NDC to workers

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Class FM

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), on May Day, has urged Ghanaian workers to keep giving off their best even as the nation trudges “in the face of the abject hopelessness generated by the appalling incompetence of the Akufo-Addo government”.



A statement signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah on Saturday, 1 May 20201, said: “We, in the NDC, are proud of our relationship with workers and we do hereby encourage them to stand tall in their unflinching loyalty to the cause of Ghana”.



It added: “The NDC further assures all workers that a future NDC government will commit to a much better handling of the economy and award them their due remuneration in recognition of their sterling role in lifting high the flag of Ghana”.



Read the full statement below:



NDC MESSAGE TO THE WORKERS OF GHANA ON MAY DAY 2021



On the occasion of May Day 2021, the National Democratic Congress salutes all workers of Ghana.



The NDC, as a social democratic party, solidarises with the aspirations of the teeming workers of the country, upon whose tireless labour the nation thrives.



In the face of the abject hopelessness generated by the appalling incompetence of the Akufo-Addo government and compounded by the devastating onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NDC urges workers to continue to commit themselves to their work and the nation in order to lubricate the wheels of progress and development.



For it is their sweat and toil that stabilise the nation, even as the people of Ghana continue to endure the scandal-ridden Akufo-Addo government.



We, in the NDC, are proud of our relationship with workers and we do hereby encourage them to stand tall in their unflinching loyalty to the cause of Ghana.



The NDC further assures all workers that a future NDC government will commit to a much better handling of the economy and award them their due remuneration in recognition of their sterling role in lifting high the flag of Ghana.



This is a non-negotiable assurance that we owe to workers in order to maintain their faith in the choice they have made to serve this nation for both the present and future generations.



For their uncountable contributions to Ghana, their commitment and dedication to duty, for their love for and loyalty to Ghana, we hail all the workers of Ghana.



LONG LIVE THE WORKERS OF GHANA!



LONG LIVE THE NDC!



LONG LIVE GHANA!!!



ISSUED ON 1st MAY, 2021

……..

(HON. JOHNSON ASIEDU-NKETIAH)



GENERAL SECRETARY