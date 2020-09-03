General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Keep insulting me and you’ll be in opposition forever – Owusu Bempah to NDC

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry has urged flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama to ‘call his boys to order’ or forget about being president again.



Owusu Bempah is fuming over what he claims to be false allegations and insults directed at him by some persons associated with the NDC.



Bempah says some youth who identify with the NDC and its flagbearer have made a habit of attacking him on any platform available to them.



The man of God cautioned those persons against peddling falsehood against him.



Among the allegations which he says have been made against him is a prophecy that Akufo-Addo will die if he does not build a national cathedral.



He asked them to learn from the NPP communicators who in his wisdom speak to issues and not attack personalities.



He warned that failure of the NDC to tame its ‘attack dogs’ will keep them in opposition for eternity.



“They are alleging that I have said that President Akufo-Addo will die if he doesn’t build a national cathedral. I want to say that it is not true and I have never said it anywhere. I don’t know where they heard it from but it is not true”.



“You can’t use politics and say negative things about me. If Mahama thinks Kevin Taylor can help him win the elections, then he should forget. Because that guy’s comment and conduct are not good. Abronye and Ernest Owusu Bempah always discuss issues instead of persons”.



“I can equally insult them but it’s because of my work. I’m not afraid of anyone but I am God’s servant. I’m not God but I want them to know that the more they insult me, the more they will be in opposition” he said on Okay FM.





