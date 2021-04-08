Keep SHS 3 students till they receive money from parents to go back home - CHASS

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, the Ghana Education Service (GES) announced the postponement of the reopening date for all Form 3 Senior High School students to May 5.



The statement which many described as "untimely" came in on the day set for the initial reopening. Checks from various schools confirmed that some students had already reported to their campuses at the time of the GES directive.



Speaking on the back of this development, the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), has called on school authorities to respect the GES directive by catering for students who are currently in school until they receive money from the parents and guardians to return home.



The National Secretary of CHASS and Headmaster of the St. Peters Senior High School, Kwame Owusu Adiomi, in an interview with UniversNews stated that his school also received some SHS 3 students on Tuesday.



“The information that came to us, GES says whatever it takes to keep them till they have had a remittance from their parents to go back home.”

He further added “In my school, for instance, the parents brought them themselves so they sent them back. At St. Peters, the parents brought them, so when they heard the announcement, most of them I can say without any shred of doubt that my students come by private transport so they drove them and we were able to hold some mini -PTA meeting before they left. However, my prefects are here always to monitor the activities of the school together with the National Science and Maths Quiz students.”



The Ghana Education Service explained that the move is to provide final year students ample time to study for their West African Senior School Certificate Examinations.



