Keep Mahama’s hands away from your cocoa – NPP ‘warns’ farmers

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has admonished cocoa farmers across the country to ensure that former President John Dramani Mahama stays far off their cocoa production as possible.



According to the party, this is the surest way for farmers to continually experience and enjoy the worthy investments President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has made in the sector.



Speaking at the party’s weekly press briefing in Accra, October 5, 2020, communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said farmers across the country can keep John Mahama off their farms by voting massively against him in the upcoming polls.



“Our humble warning to cocoa farmers, their dependents…is this: keep candidate Mahama’s hands away from your cocoa. He is the alternative and when it comes to the welfare and wellbeing of the Ghanaian farmer candidate Mahama is dangerous. He does not know how to manage the economy and he does not know how to help the cocoa industry,” he warned.



Amongst other things, Yaw Buaben Asamoa claimed that the former president contributed to the monumental decline in the cocoa production during his tenure.



He said the squandering of funds and corruption which thrived under the Mahama-led administration are enough reasons for farmers to keep him away for good.



With barely two months to the general elections, the two main parties have resorted to laying bare their achievements and their opponents' flaws in various sectors of the economy, over the years.





