Kate Gyamfua will be prosecuted if found culpable – Attorney General

Godfred Yeboah Dame says Kate Gyamfua, the National Women’s Organiser of the governing NPP, is being investigated regarding issues of galamsey.



According to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, when she is found guilty, the laws of the state will be applied to her.



“There will be the application of the law regardless of political, religious, ethnic or national affiliation,” Dame told JoyNews in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



When asked if the laws will still apply even if there are NPP members, the Attorney General said:



“100%. Recently, reports came out about the destruction of equipment’s alleged to belong to the National Women’s Organiser of the ruling party and for me, it’s a classic example of an even non-discriminatory and fair application of the law that regardless of who you are, your equipment will be burnt and you will be prosecuted if the evidence found you engaged in it.”



When asked why Kate Gyamfua is not being prosecuted, Dame said: “Investigations are underway in respect of that matter, and if indeed we found her to be personally involved, she will be prosecuted.”



The Operation Halt team razed down structures that serve as offices of Kate Gyamfua’s Xtra Gold mining firm at Akyem Pameng in the Eastern region.



She is believed to be engaging in galamsey activity and at least 20 excavators and many mining equipment were set on fire by the military task force set up by the government to crack down on illegal mining in the Eastern region.



Eight of the excavators and a bulldozer destroyed allegedly belong to the National Women’s Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kate Gyamfua.