Regional News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: GNA

Kassena-Nankana CLOGSAG demands refund of salary deduction

The Kassena-Nankana Municipal branch of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has given a two-week ultimatum to the Regional Executives to ensure a refund of GHC30 deducted from members’ July 2020 salaries.



The Controller and Accountant General’s Department deducted the money for the Upper East Regional CLOGSAG Welfare Scheme.



However, the members numbering about 300 said they never authorized the deduction from their salaries for the scheme.



The group, at a press conference organized in Navrongo, and addressed by Mr Erick Osman, the Spokesperson, said the Controller and Accountant General’s Department failed to cross-check before the deduction was done.



He said on July 9, 2020, the Regional Executives of CLOGSAG at a meeting, proposed the establishment of a Welfare Fund for members but there was no consensus.



“At the said meeting members of the Kassena-Nankana branch of CLOGSAG unanimously rejected the Upper East Regional CLOGSAG Welfare Scheme. This prompted the Regional CLOGSAG Secretariat led by the Regional Secretary to emphatically state that salaries of members of the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Branch of CLOGSAG will not be deducted.



“It is therefore surprising to note that the Upper East Regional Secretariat could go-ahead to initiate the move for the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to effect the monthly deductions of GH¢30.00 from each of us,” he said.



The members, therefore, asked the Regional leadership of CLOGSAG to immediately liaise with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to reverse the deductions or they would seek redress from relevant institutions.



They said failure to act on the demand would cause them to break away from CLOGSAG and join the Local Government Workers Union of the Trade Union Congress.





