Kasoa vanishing male genitalia: Court remands electrician over false alarm

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: GNA

A District Court at Awutu Breku has remanded into police custody a 22-year-old electrician who allegedly raised false alarm that his penis shrunk at Millenium City, Kasoa.



Michael Nelson is being held over publication of false news and causing unlawful harm.



Nelson is said to have raised alarm falsely that his penis was shrunken and accused Safiru Bohari, a nail technician, the complainant, as the one who caused it.



Due to the accused person’s false alarm, Bohari was beaten up mercilessly by some members of the public.



The court did not take the plea of Nelson.



He is expected to reappear before the court presided over by Naomi Kontuor on April 11, 2024.



The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Thomas Sarfo and Chief Inspector Bernice Wie Kpuusu, told the court that the complainant was a resident of Lawyer, suburb of Kasoa, while the accused person resided at Millenium City in Kasoa.



On March 27, 2024, the prosecution said at about 3:15 pm, the complainant, while on his normal rounds cutting nails for interested persons came to Millennium City Estate and sat under a mango tree to take some rest.



The prosecution said Nelson, who resided in the area on seeing the complainant advanced towards him.



The court heard that Nelson without any cause started accusing the complainant of having caused his penis to shrink.



The prosecution said the accused person suddenly raised an alarm, which attracted people within the neighbourhood.



The prosecutor told the court that Nelson made the people believe that the complainant was responsible for the shrinking of his penis.



The prosecution said the people together with the accused person without any enquiry subjected the complainant to severe beatings and he sustained various degree of injuries on his body.



The prosecution said a witness, who got to the scene, rescued the complainant and brought both the complainant and the accused person to the Millenium City Police station where the case was reported.



The court heard that a medical report form was issued to the complainant.



The prosecution said Nelson was escorted to the Kasoa Polyclinic for examination and treatment.



According to the prosecutor, when Nelson was examined by a medical officer on duty, his manhood was “stable” and had no “defect” contrary to the accused person’s claim.



“Nonetheless, he was given medication. The complainant on the other hand was also treated and discharged,” the prosecution said.