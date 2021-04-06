Kasoa teen ‘ritual murderers’ in court today

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Class FM

Two teenagers who allegedly murdered a 10-year-old boy for ritual purposes in Kasoa, Central Region, are to appear before the Ofaakor district court today, Monday, 6 April 2021.



The suspects, Felix Nyarko, 15, and Nicholas Kini, 17, allegedly conspired to kill the Class Four pupil of the Maranatha School, Ishmael Mensah, at about 10 a.m. on Holy Saturday.



The Kasoa Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Charles Koosono, confirmed the court appearance to the Daily Graphic in an interview.



Meanwhile, the founder of Danquah Institute, Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has said the incident is an isolated case which should not be generalised to mean all of Ghana’s five million adolescents are morally decadent.



Critics have raised concerns about the get-rich-quick syndrome that is permeating the fabric of Ghanaian society, thus, corrupting the youth.



But Mr Otchere-Darko disagrees.



In his view, the Ghanaian adolescent is not morally bankrupt.



Sharing his opinion in a Facebook post, President Akufo-Addo’s cousin stated: “There are over 5 million teenagers in Ghana.



“Two among the lot are accused of committing the shocking and abominable murder of a boy for alleged ritual purposes.



“However, we should go slow on suggesting that this somehow represents a horribly new phenomenon of moral decadence to do with some premature pursuit of greed that has suddenly gripped our society, destroying the innocence of our teenagers. Ghanaian adolescents have not all of sudden started committing heinous crimes in search of quick cash. Let’s not use one isolated incident to suggest a phenomenon.



“My sympathies to the parents and loved ones of the victim. May his young soul Rest In Peace.”



But investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni disagrees.



Responding to Mr Otchere-Darko, the award-winning journalists said the issue of moral decadence of the youth should not be downplayed.



He posted: “You may want to pass by a betting centre in the sprawling communities one of these days. And if you have followed the activities of internet fraudsters and some armed robbers who are arrested of late, you will be worried about the ages of the perpetrators. That aside, there is no denying the fact that greed and get-rich-quick are the attitudes sinking this nation. Even if the main perpetrators aren't children, they provide disturbing lessons to the children and youth who watch. Wealth, irrespective of its source, is the ultimate decider in politics, religion and almost every sphere of our nation's life. It's a serious issue we should not downplay, sir.”