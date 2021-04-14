Kasoa ritual murder: Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang visits family of 10-year-old boy, donates GH¢10k

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has on behalf of the former president presented Ghc10,000 to the family of the late 10-year-old-boy who was allegedly murdered for ritual purposes.



She went to commiserate with the bereaved family today, Tuesday, April 13, 2021.



She described the incident as desirable and one that should allow the nation to do a soul-searching exercise for the direction of the country.



She prayed and consoled the family and asked God to strengthen them in these trying times.



She took to Facebook saying: “I spent my morning in Amanfrom near Kasoa commiserating with the mother and family of the 10-year-old who was gruesomely murdered allegedly by two teenagers.



This despicable episode demands national soul searching and an honest enquiry into the direction of our country.



Even as a mother and grandmother, I do not pretend to fully comprehend what my fellow mother is going through at this moment save to offer prayers and words of sincere sympathy.



On behalf of Former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, we made a token donation of GHS10,000.00 to the family.



May Allah grant solace and strength to the bereaved family particularly in this holy month of Ramadan.”



